NRG Stadium packed with Texans fans after team's 1st playoff win since 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans playoff push is surprising even to its ultimate fan, but he hopes the team joins him at the Super Bowl after receiving fan of the year honors.

The emotion was on full display ahead of the Texans first home playoff game in nearly 1,500 days on Saturday.

Hours prior to kick-off, there were lots of flares, horns, and apparel. But there was one person who stood out.

Someone who isn't just an ordinary fan. Steve Beckholt, also known as the 'Ultimate Fan,' has been passionate about the Texans since the franchise arrived.

"I've stood at every single game in that building," Beckholt said. "I've never sat in that stadium and you will never see me sit in that stadium. I'm on my feet for four quarters until it hits four zeros."

A devotion that hasn't gone unnoticed. Whether it's riding out on the field with Toro or mingling with fans.

Beckholt's popularity earned him a new nickname this season, fan of the year. After receiving more than 900 nominations, the Texans surprised him with the honor.

"To be fan of the year, it's everything I've ever wanted," Beckholt explained. "I just wanted to be recognized as one of those guys that doesn't quit."

An ultimate ride that started more than 20 years ago. That's when Beckholt combined his two passions.

"Growing up, I was a big wrestling fan," Beckholt recalled. "Also, growing up, I was a big football fan."

As fan of the year, Beckholt gets to take his painted, passionate self to the Super Bowl. He can still win the NFL's fan of the year.

"To tell you the truth, I didn't think we'd be in the playoffs," Beckholt said.

The Texans aren't just in the playoffs, they're two wins away from the Super Bowl.

"For me, it's not just representing the Houston Texans," Beckholt said. "For me, it's also representing H-Town. It's every fan who stands up and cheers for this team."

A passion for H-Town is catching as the Texans continue to shock everyone, including its ultimate fan.

