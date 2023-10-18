Texas True Crime: All-American Killer

ABC13's Courtney Fischer takes you inside the A.J. Armstrong case seven years after the murders of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A.J. Armstrong was only 16 years old when he was charged with capital murder in the deaths of his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, who were shot as they slept inside their southwest Houston home. Now, after seven years and three trials, A.J. Armstrong has finally learned his verdict in the murder case that captivated the country.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer is the only Houston reporter who has followed this case from the beginning. She has spent hundreds of hours reporting on the Armstrong murders and interviewed A.J. and his family.

In our next episode of Texas True Crime, Courtney explores the case like never before, getting an up-close look at the evidence seen at trial and sitting down with the experts and detectives who testified at trial three. For the first time, we hear from the former girlfriend of A.J. Armstrong's brother, Josh, who strongly rejected the defense's theory that Josh might be a suspect. The detective who interrogated A.J. Armstrong the morning of the murders also speaks for the first time about the red flags he caught during their discussion.

