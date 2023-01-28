Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope

Families have been focused on finding shelter and preliminary repairs, but as the initial shock wears off, many are now craving the simple joys of routine.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been three days since tornados ripped through our area, destroying homes and upending lives.

"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack. You're not comfortable because you're not in your own bed anymore," said Jeremy Moody, whose home was destroyed.

"You're so used to getting normal, everyday things like a toothbrush or your hairbrush. You don't have it, and it's gone," he said.

"I'm definitely going to appreciate it next time we sit down for normal peace, quiet normal dinner. It'll be nice," Brent Chapman said.

Volunteers across the city are providing food. "Tacos are not going to take away any pain or give you a new house, but it's definitely going to give you a moment away from the chaos," Monica Gauna with Tacos Al Pastor said.

"I know those affected are constantly thinking about it, 'My house. What am I going to do?' but we're hoping when they come here for their tacos, they just get a moment away from all of that," Gauna said.

