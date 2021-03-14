texas news

Tornadoes reported in Texas Panhandle, no injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas -- Several suspected tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle between Lubbock and Amarillo, according to the National Weather Service, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Two possible tornadoes touched down south of Amarillo, near Palo Duro Canyon State Park, said meteorologist Trent Hoffeditz in Amarillo.

The park had reported damage to buildings and one home was struck by an apparent tornado, according to Amarillo Area Emergency Management Director Chad Orton.

"Power lines and a cell tower are down," Orton said. "One house was damaged but the family was in the basement ... there have been no injuries or fatalities."

Four more possible twisters touched down near three towns north of Lubbock -- Happy, Hale Center and Nazareth -- said meteorologist Joe Merchant in the weather service's Lubbock office.

"There are no reports of injuries," and only minor damage, Merchant said.

It was too early to estimate the possible strength of the twisters.

"We can't answer that until afterwards when we examine the damage," Merchant said.

Storm survey teams could be sent to the areas as early as Sunday morning, according to Merchant.

The storm was expected to continue to produce heavy rain and possible flash flooding, hail, strong winds, and possibly more tornadoes Saturday night, Merchant said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsstormtornado
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Chick-fil-a customer stops suspected car thief in E. Texas drive-thru
Texas expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday
Houston's bat population hit hard by winter storm
Texas citrus industry threatened by contagious tree infection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for allegedly killing mom-in-law kills himself after SWAT standoff
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
French bulldog among 3 puppies stolen from Webster store
George Floyd family calls settlement 'another step towards justice'
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
Maskless woman arrested in Galveston day after mandate lifted
Family preps funeral for woman allegedly killed by son-in-law
Show More
Woman found dead inside vehicle outside church in SE Houston
Spring Break forecast brings 2 cool fronts
Daylight saving time starts tomorrow: What to know
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Dying Mississipi man marries sweetheart from hospital bed
More TOP STORIES News