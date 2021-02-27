Suspect arrested in Texas State athlete Khambrail Winters' murder, police say

deadly shooting

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Texas State athlete Khambrail Winters in San Marcos last November.

According to U.S. Marshals, 19-year-old Christopher Lee Williams has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder.

A warrant was issued back on Feb. 6 in efforts to locate Williams in Hays County. Authorities were then able to pin Williams' whereabouts to the greater Austin area and begin surveillance around Indian Oak Bend.

Williams was later arrested without incident.

He was reportedly transported to the Travis County Jail where he will await extradition to Hays County.

According to San Marcos police, 20-year-old Khambrail Winters died after gunshots were reported at an apartment complex at 1975 Aquarena Springs. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died at the scene.

Police said an initial investigation showed Winters, another man identified as Michael Ifeanacho and a woman planned to purchase marijuana at the complex.

Officers arrested Ifeanacho and Enalisa Blackman, who were initially charged with capital murder. Police, though, did not disclose specifically the reason they were charged.



