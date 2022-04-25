election

Today is first day of early voting for Texas property tax props and last day to register for runoffs

Monday, May 25 marks the first day of early voting for a special election and the last day to register for the primary runoffs.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! There are two elections with key dates to watch out for on Monday.

Early voting began on Monday for a special election that could affect your property tax bills.

There are two measures on the statewide ballot.

Prop 1 would reduce the amount of property taxes elderly and disabled Texans pay to public schools.

Prop 2 would raise the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes.

Early voting for the propositions ends Tuesday, May 3. Election Day is May 7.

Monday is also the last day to register to vote in the primary runoff election, which is different from the special election.

Early voting runs from May 16 through May 20. Election Day is May 25.

You can go to harrisvotes.com to find sample ballots for your district and polling locations.

