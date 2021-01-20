Texas Southern University students celebrate historical Inauguration Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you see a lot of pink and pearls on Wednesday, it's all in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris.Harris is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and a graduate of Howard University, a historically black college. These are details from her past that are inspiring others to dream big and believe in their dreams.Houston is home to Texas Southern University, another HBCU, which has a chapter of the AKA sorority."To know that she went to an HBCU, it makes me proud," said Kamryn Johnson, a senior TSU student and AKA member. "She knows what standing in a long financial line looks like. She knows what catfish Fridays in the cafeteria looks like."Johnson said HBCU's are unfairly perceived as inferior to other universities and said Harris' ascent to the office of the vice president proves these universities and the students who attend them are fully capable of achieving greatness.In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, a Houston-based classmate and sorority sister of Harris spoke about what her friend will bring as vice president."I think her genuineness, her authenticity, she has been for the people and is for the people. It's amazing that America gets to see that in her," said Lisa Jackson.The AKA tree in the middle of the TSU campus was decorated with a photo of Harris and members were wearing pink, pearls and converse sneakers to honor her on a historic day."She wears her pearls and she wears her 'Chucks' like the lady that she is," Johnson said.