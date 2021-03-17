Texas Tribune

Texas' last Public Utility Commission member resigns at Gov. Greg Abbott's request

By BY CASSANDRA POLLOCK, TEXAS TRIBUNE
AUSTIN, Texas -- Public Utility Commission Chair Arthur D'Andrea has resigned, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday night.

D'Andrea was the only remaining member of the three-seat commission that regulates the state's electric, telecommunication and water and sewer utilities. The other two commissioners, including the chair at the time, DeAnn Walker, had resigned in recent weeks over fallout related to last month's winter storm.

"Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D'Andrea," the governor said in a statement, adding that he plans to name "a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency."

"Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal," Abbott said.

