Details still in the works for Texas student-athletes to safely practice

While student-athletes and coaches across Texas are being given the green light to practice at the end of May, the governing body overseeing high school sports in the state is still ironing out details before allowing practices to go on.In a statement Tuesday to ABC13, the University Interscholastic League, or UIL, said it is "actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities on June 8, 2020.""As soon as the details of that plan are finalized, UIL will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes," the league added.Just the day before, Gov. Greg Abbott announced youth sports can begin holding practices without spectators other than one parent or guardian per participant, as needed, beginning on May 31. Those sports may begin holding games or similar competitions, with or without spectators, on or after June 15.Since some organized practices come in the form of camps, Abbott added that all youth summer camps, including overnight camps, will also be allowed to open on May 31.