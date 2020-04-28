coronavirus texas

Alamo Drafthouse not opening Texas theaters this weekend

Although Gov. Greg Abbott has given businesses, including movie theaters, the permission to reopen this Friday, Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema says you won't be able to catch a flick there just yet.

On Monday, the governor said the next phase of reopening the state during the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowing all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums to open, but the occupancy rate is capped at 25 percent.

Although the businesses have the permission to reopen, the governor added it's not a requirement.

Alamo Drafthouse, headquartered in Austin, posted on its Facebook page, its Texas theaters would not be part of that group this weekend.

"Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly," the company wrote.

It added when it is time to reopen, it will provide the safest experience for both staff and guests. "We can't wait to see you all again," it said.

National chains like AMC, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas will likely open later this summer.

One of the biggest issues is there are no big movies right now, and none are being released until much later in the year.

RELATED STORIES ON TEXAS REOPENING:

Texas Reopening: Gov. Abbott lays out his plan

Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens

TIMELINE: Here are important dates for Texas to reopen
