reopen texas

These Houston bars will welcome customers for the phase 2 reopening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's bars are allowed to resume service beginning today as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's "phase 2" to reopen the Texas economy, but the experience of drinking at a bar will be very different than it was pre-COVID-19.

Consider a typical bar experience in which a person walks in, sits at the bar, looks over a menu, uses cash to buy a beverage and tip, and strikes up a conversation with a stranger sitting next to them. Under the state's published health protocols for bar operations, a person could walk in and read a menu (provided its disposable), but the rest is not permitted.

To maintain social distancing, bars have been instructed to remove bar stools and seat all customers at tables of six or fewer people. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the protocols stipulate that, "individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual's household."

As for that bumping soundtrack that creates a mood to linger over another drink or two, it better not inspire anyone to move around too much. "Activities that enable close human contact, including but not limited to dancing, are discouraged," the document states.

For the full list, including Houston favorites like Electric Feel Good and Kirby Ice House, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonbarreopen texascoronavirus texasdrinkingcovid 19 pandemicalcoholcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN TEXAS
Houston bar owners prepare to reopen today
Harris County Judge extends stay-at-home order to June 10
Texas DPS announces limited reopening of driver license offices
How some Harris Co. students are being left behind
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Street racers get away after innocent driver flies off I-45
Cement truck rollover blocks S. Loop westbound at Fannin
Houston bar owners prepare to reopen today
More heat is expected until rain arrives this weekend
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
Woman arrested in Houston for brutal killing of wife
Mayor Turner's senior advisor Keith Wade dies of COVID-19
Show More
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
This day in history: Queen Elizabeth visits Houston
Gun owners being tracked by thieves in COVID-era spike
How sending this text message could land a teen a summer job
Harris County Judge extends stay-at-home order to June 10
More TOP STORIES News