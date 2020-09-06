Careers

Texas Renaissance Festival vendors holding job interviews today

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Renaissance Festival is holding a job fair Sunday in hopes of hiring staff ahead of Oktoberfest.

Vendors were set to conduct interviews at the festival grounds at 21778 FM 1774 until 1 p.m.




All staff and participants are required to wear face masks. More safety guidelines are listed on their website.

"After significant preparation and collaboration across the TRF team and local and county agencies, we are excited to welcome you back to the Kingdom to celebrate our 46th season Oct. 3 - Nov. 29, 2020," General Manager Joe Bailey wrote in a statement.

Come prepared to fill out an application and bring copies of your resume.

