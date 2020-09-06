Texas Renaissance Festival vendors holding job interviews today

Vendors were set to conduct interviews at the festival grounds at 21778 FM 1774 until 1 p.m.
SEE RELATED STORY: What's new and what's closed at Texas Renaissance Festival this year
All staff and participants are required to wear face masks. More safety guidelines are listed on their website.
"After significant preparation and collaboration across the TRF team and local and county agencies, we are excited to welcome you back to the Kingdom to celebrate our 46th season Oct. 3 - Nov. 29, 2020," General Manager Joe Bailey wrote in a statement.
Come prepared to fill out an application and bring copies of your resume.
The video above is from a previous story.