Get your questions answered about this year's Texas Renaissance Festival

Wanting to go to the Texas Renaissance Festival this year? Hear what the experts have to say about how to buy a ticket and what you can expect at this year's festival!
Watch our Facebook Live on ABC13's Facebook page, October 7 at 5pm.
Have a question about the Texas Renaissance Festival? Ask it below and we'll answer your questions during our Facebook Live on October 7.
Speaker: Joe Bailey - General Manager Joe Bailey joined the Texas Renaissance Festival in 2019 with an objective to evolve TRF's business practices to meet the demands of the growing Festival and operations. He is an experienced business leader with a track record of successfully managing change, programs, and operations. Joe is a native of Tomball, Texas, and is a longtime patron of the festival.
Speaker: The King of The Festival The King of the Festival has been reigning over The Village of New Market for over 20 years after assuming the crown from his father. In addition to his responsibilities at the festival such as presiding over the Royal Proclamation and Joust, and ensuring the patrons have an amazingly good time, the King also hosts the Hear Ye! Hear Ye! A Texas Style Renaissance weekly podcast and assists the TRF marketing team in promoting the festival year-round.
More about the Texas Renaissance Festival:
The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest Renaissance event. Each year over 450,000 patrons enter through the gates of the festival into the 16th Century European Village where performers immerse you in the enchantment of the village that features 21 stages of music and stages acts, 400 shops, artisans, and a world tour for the taste buds that of course include turkey legs! The Texas Renaissance Festival is located one hour north of Houston on 60-acres of open-air festival grounds. 2020 TRF season dates are Saturdays and Sundays, October 3 - November 29.
To buy tickets to the Texas Renaissance Festival, click here.
To learn more about the Texas Renaissance Festival's safety guidelines, click here.
