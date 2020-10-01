Texas Renaissance Festival to open at 50% capacity

TODD MISSION, Texas -- HUZZAH! Since 1974, the pine forests of Todd Mission have been home to magic, exotic food and spirits, and characters from the great beyond.
That's not going to change when the gates open on Oct. 3.
The Texas Renaissance Festival will enforce several new CDC-compliant rules that guests will have to follow when they step into the alternate world.
Social distancing should be easy since the park is 60 acres and festival capacity has been reduced to 50%.
Festival managers are taking additional measures like daily health screenings for employees and vendors and constant cleaning of high-touch areas.
Guests will not be screened but disposable masks will be provided for free.
Changes for 2020 also include suspending The After Dark Saturday evening entertainment experience until 2021, not offering costume rentals this season and canceling the annual School Days event, according to festival officials.
Additionally, the King's Feast-a daily event-will offer only one seating per day this fall, and the Tea & Strumpets high tea event will have limited seating by reservation.
This year, a pirate ship museum is set to debut. Guests will also be treated to new entertainment options like a pyro juggler.
The 46th festival season begins Oct. 3 and continues every weekend through Nov. 28.
Tickets for the festival are date-specific and must be purchased in advance of arriving at the festival grounds-excluding military, first responders, student and senior discount tickets, which require an ID to purchase. Festival tickets are available in advance online, via Groupon and at H-E-B. Children age 12 and younger will receive free admission on Sundays during the festival.
Thirty stage acts are still planned, as are the nightly fireworks.
