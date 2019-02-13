The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a mysterious police shooting in Austin County.Dedick Graves was shot by a Prairie View A&M police officer on Feb. 11."Something is wrong with this case, it does not pass the smell test," said family spokesperson Quanell X.The family held a news conference outside of Hermann Hospital where Graves is in critical condition."We are absolutely angry, upset, and outraged," Quanell X said.Sources say the PVAMU detective was executing a warrant when the shooting happened in Austin County.