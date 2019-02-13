Texas Rangers investigating Prairie View A&M police shooting in Austin County

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a mysterious police shooting in Austin County.

Dedick Graves was shot by a Prairie View A&M police officer on Feb. 11.

"Something is wrong with this case, it does not pass the smell test," said family spokesperson Quanell X.

The family held a news conference outside of Hermann Hospital where Graves is in critical condition.

"We are absolutely angry, upset, and outraged," Quanell X said.

Sources say the PVAMU detective was executing a warrant when the shooting happened in Austin County.

