Southeast Texas will get new Congress member in District 38

By
Republican candidates on ballot for new District 38

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This year, Southeast Texas voters will get a new Congress member in the newly formed District 38. Population growth in the area prompted the new district's formation.

Political experts told ABC13 the map leans Republican and the current frontrunner is Wesley Hunt.

Hunt faces nine other Republican candidates hoping to secure the nomination in the March 1st primary. The candidates include: Phil Covarrubia, Alex Cross, Jerry Ford, Brett Guillory, David Hogan, Roland Lopez, Damien Mockus, Mark Ramsey, and Richard Welch.

Meanwhile, there are currently three Democrats in the race for this district: Diana Martinez Alexander, Duncan Klussman, and Centrell Reed.

The newly created House District 38 includes west and northwest Harris County. These are the hopeful candidates looking to represent the district.



