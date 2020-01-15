Police officer shot, suspect dead after chase in stolen patrol car near Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer has been shot and a suspect is dead after a chase in a stolen patrol car in north Texas.
The officer was shot around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven at Forest Hill Drive and Interstate 20 in Forest Hill, just outside Fort Worth, police told KTVT.
The suspect climbed into the officer's unmarked patrol car and drove away, sparking the chase.
It ended along Highway 287 near Interstate 30, where police say the suspect died, but it's not clear how.
The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. The officer's condition and identity have not been released.
