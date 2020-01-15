Police officer shot, suspect dead after chase in stolen patrol car near Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer has been shot and a suspect is dead after a chase in a stolen patrol car in north Texas.

The officer was shot around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven at Forest Hill Drive and Interstate 20 in Forest Hill, just outside Fort Worth, police told KTVT.

The suspect climbed into the officer's unmarked patrol car and drove away, sparking the chase.


It ended along Highway 287 near Interstate 30, where police say the suspect died, but it's not clear how.

The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. The officer's condition and identity have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthtexas newsofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrests made in Bellaire HS shooting: Police
Man dead, woman found shot and stabbed in home: Reports
Dense Fog Advisory in effect, record warmth Wednesday
Parents outraged HISD dodged questions about HS shooting
Thieves targeted homes while victims were at funerals: Police
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring at 28 after 8 seasons
1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash
Show More
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
Digital Deal of the Day
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
More TOP STORIES News