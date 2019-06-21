Texas police officer shot and killed in line of duty, suspect in custody

MISSION, Texas -- A Texas police officer has been shot and killed in what officials say was the line of duty, and a suspect is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city six miles west of McAllen, in South Texas.

Authorities would only say the officer was flagged down about a man with a weapon.

When the officer confronted the suspect, he took off running and then opened fire, hitting the officer.

Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn't been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.



Police plan to provide an update at 10 a.m.

This deadly police shooting in South Texas comes one day after a police officer in Sacramento was killed in the line of duty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingofficer killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News