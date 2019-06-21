Texas police officer shot and killed in line of duty, suspect in custody

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city six miles west of McAllen, in South Texas.
Authorities would only say the officer was flagged down about a man with a weapon.
When the officer confronted the suspect, he took off running and then opened fire, hitting the officer.
Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn't been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.
We’re devastated. It’s w/the deepest sadness we share with you we lost one of our own. Our officer was shot when he was waved down for a suspect with a weapon. He gave his life protecting us. There are no words to explain how heartbroken we are as a community— City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) June 21, 2019
Police plan to provide an update at 10 a.m.
This deadly police shooting in South Texas comes one day after a police officer in Sacramento was killed in the line of duty.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.