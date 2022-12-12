Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee expected to release new findings in 2022 report

Historically, Texas has above-average rates of pregnancy and child birth related illness and deaths.

The Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee is expected to release a report on recent findings in pregnancy-related heath.

The findings were due on Sept. 1. but were delayed to allow a full review of cases from 2019.

The biennial report could give a better idea on maternal mortality in Texas.

The report will share the data on these topics:

Cases of pregnancy-related deaths

Trends, rates, or disparities in pregnancy-related deaths and severe maternal morbidity

Health conditions and factors that disproportionately affect the most at-risk populations

Best practices and programs operating in other states that have reduced rates of deaths related to pregnancy

Historically, Texas has above-average rates of pregnancy and childbirth-related illnesses and deaths. The report is expected to reflect many of the same findings from over the years.

RELATED: Moms with postpartum depression should make use of state-supported programs, HHS study shows