With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Houston business owners hope for more revenue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some local businesses are hoping with less government-mandated restrictions they'll start to see more revenue.

Good Vibes owner Eric Nelson said he will take advantage of the lifted restrictions and hopes to go back to seating his restaurant at 100% capacity.

"We've had a lot of positivity. A lot of guests coming in without masks, we also have guests who wear masks," said Nelson on how business went during the first day of a full reopening on Wednesday.

"We need the restaurant industry to start booming again and make a comeback," he added.

John White of Miller's Cafe hopes the same for his restaurant.

While they'll stick to 75% capacity, they will not require guests to wear masks. White says things appeared relaxed on Wednesday. About 70% of customers still wore masks, the other 30% did not, he said.

"In terms of people respecting one another... it went by very well," said White. "[Wednesday] was one of the easiest days that I've had in the past year."

Business owners say they just want people to respect one another for whichever option they choose.

