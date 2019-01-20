Texas man sentenced after using fake Facebook profiles to meet young girls

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Barnwell of Whitehouse, Texas was found guilty of using fake Facebook profiles to meet young girls.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTRK) --
A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Mark Barnwell, 36, was found guilty of using fake Facebook profiles to meet young girls.

Barnwell would pose as a modeling agent online, then threatened the girls to get them to send him nude photos.

"Children are the most vulnerable," said Special Agent in Charge Nate McLaren. "It's easy to get passionate about these cases when you have children."

Investigators say methods like this are a nationwide concern as children continue to use smartphones and other mobile devices.

Police say the best way to protect children is to monitor their online use.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographyu.s. & worldtexas newsIowa
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in suspected drunk driving crash in east Houston
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
Couple killed in Yosemite fall was intoxicated, autopsy says
Houstonians honor Martin Luther King Jr. through day of service
Hazmat spill creates driving hazard in Montgomery County
Don't forget to check out the Super Blood Wolf Moon this evening
Oracle faces gender-bias lawsuit, report says
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Show More
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Highlights of the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Albert Korir wins the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
Biruktayit Degefa wins 3rd women's Chevron Houston Marathon
More News