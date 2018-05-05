Texas man dead after boating accident in Louisiana

MAGNOLIA, Texas --
Authorities say an 86-year-old Magnolia man is dead and an 85-year-old Louisiana man is missing after their boat overturned off Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A news release says a 60-year-old man from Baton Rouge survived and was able to get the unresponsive 86-year-old to shore after their boat capsized about 7 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred about a half-mile from South Pass.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division spokesman Adam Einck says the missing boater is from Baton Rouge, and the dead man was from Magnolia, Texas.

He says none of the three was wearing a life vest. Investigators don't know why the 27-foot aluminum boat capsized.
