u.s. & world

Texas man arrested on weapons charge near VP Kamala Harris' home

WASHINGTON -- District of Columbia police on Wednesday arrested a man near the vice president's residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris does not live at the home yet.

The man was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and was detained by Secret Service officers stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Harris and her husband have not moved in yet because of renovations to the home in northwest D.C. near the U.S. Naval Observatory. She's staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.

Metropolitan Police said Paul Murray of San Antonio was held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition.

No one was injured. The Secret Service referred questions to the Metropolitan Police.

It wasn't clear if Murray had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dctexasarrestweaponswashington d.c.kamala harrisu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
100-year-old who beat COVID-19 hugs family for 1st time in a year
Dallas center awaits to house 3,000 migrant teens
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
Man with knife shot and killed by deputies in Cypress
Museum intruders use getaway boat, escape through storm drain
2nd lawsuit filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Greek alphabet won't be used to name hurricanes again, officials say
Houston looking at overnight temps in the 40s as cool air moves in
Dallas center awaits to house 3,000 migrant teens
Show More
ABC13 to host Memorial-area virtual job fair
Students recognized for role in COVID-19 safety plans
Biden reiterates pledge to raise taxes on Americans making $400,000 or more
A day in the life: Raising a show steer
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in NW Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News