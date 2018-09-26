Texas father charged with gluing 1-year-old daughter's mouth and eyes shut

Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut

ODESSA, Texas --
A father suspected of gluing shut the eyes and mouth of his 1-year-old daughter has been arrested in west Texas.

El Paso County records show 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter is being held Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 16, Odessa police called to a domestic disturbance found the girl with facial injuries and her mouth and eyes glued.

According to an affidavit, the toddler's mother told police that Carter choked and punched the girl then applied adhesive. A super glue stick was found nearby. Carter had fled.

Carter was arrested Monday at a motel in El Paso. He faces extradition to Odessa, some 270 miles away.

Online records didn't list an attorney who can speak on Carter's behalf.
