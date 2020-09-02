Harris Co. mail-in ballot applications put on hold after Texas attorney general sues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6397668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Zoom interview with Democratic Party counsel Chad Dunn concerning mail-in ballot issue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Clerk has been ordered to temporarily halt sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to more than 2 million registered voters.The Texas Supreme Court handed down the order Wednesday after stateto derail County Clerk Chris Hollins' plan.Paxton claims the mailings are unlawful because under Texas law, mail-in ballots are reserved for voters who are 65 and older and voters who are disabled.Earlier this year the Texas Supreme Court ruled that having a fear of COVID-19 does not qualify as "disabled."Last week, county commissioners voted to give County Clerk Chris Hollins the funding to send every registered voter in Harris County an application by mail.The vote drew immediate disapproval from Republican senator Paul Bettencourt who asked the secretary of state for an opinion."The vast majority of people on the voter rolls don't qualify for a mail-in ballot," said Bettencourt. "They're not 65, not sick, etc. Not only is it a waste of taxpayer money, a big waste of money, I believe it's not actually authorized under the code and the secretary of state letter confirms that."The letter further gave Hollins a Monday deadline 31 to comply, or he would face legal action.Harris County commissioner Rodney Ellis, who voted to give Hollins the funding to mail out the ballot applications, said the disapproval from the senator is nonsense."What I think is that senator Bettencourt needs to focus to get more people to vote for his side, then to suppress the vote," said Ellis. "We are well within the law. You can go online right now and apply for a mail-in ballot. All we're doing is sending people the application."If you have notto vote, you have until Oct. 5 to do so.