Gov. Abbott and HHS unveil new license plate to help raise human trafficking awareness

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In an effort to help the "Stop Human Trafficking" campaign, Gov. Greg About and the Texas Health and Human Services unveiled a new specialty license plate.

The plate was created to help bring awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to report suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety through the iWatchTexas reporting system.

"I am proud to unveil the 'Stop Human Trafficking' specialty license plate as we raise awareness about the horrific exploitation of men, women, and children across the state," Abbott said. "Texas will continue to lead the fight against the scourge of human trafficking by educating the public, supporting survivors, and shedding light on the injustices that many face. We encourage Texans across the state to join us in our mission to eradicate human trafficking."

Beginning Feb. 20, Texas drivers can buy the "Stop Human Trafficking" specialty license plate from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Proceeds will benefit the donation account, which pays for treatment services, shelter, and support for youth survivors of human trafficking.