Texas State Rep. arrested on DWI charge after Corvette crash

Dan Huberty, a Houston Republican who represents House District 127, was taken into custody after the crash at FM 1314 and Valley Ranch, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
Deputy constables responded to the crash around 9 p.m. and found Huberty's Corvette under an SUV, authorities said.
Huberty is accused of failing to stop for a red light before crashing into the SUV.
The three people in the SUV suffered minor injuries but refused treatment, authorities said. Huberty was not hurt.
Officials say Huberty was given a field sobriety test at the scene and failed. He was taken into custody, suspected of DWI and bonded out of jail early this morning.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's office confirms to abc13 that Huberty was arrested for driving while intoxicated last night.
"Last night I was driving under the influence of alcohol and involved in a minor automobile accident in Montgomery County," Huberty, who has been a member of the Texas House since 2011, posted Saturday on Facebook. "Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. I regret my actions and apologize to my constituents and my family. I am seeking treatment options to begin today."
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.