Texas clocks in as No. 11 in new report of best job markets nationwide

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the overall economy showing signs of bouncing back from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas is also displaying room for improvement with an employment sector that lands outside the top 10 in a new nationwide study.

B2B sales recruiting experts Peak Sales Recruiting designated the Lone Star State No. 11 in their 2023 report that ranks the best and worst job markets across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Overall, the American Southeast has some of the strongest labor markets in 2023, the report states. Louisiana earned the crown as the No. 1 state, and seven additional Southern states earned spots in the top 10: South Carolina (No. 2), Florida (No. 3), Virginia (No. 4), Georgia (No. 5), Alabama (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 8), and Arkansas (No. 9).

"The Southeast is...driven by strong employment growth, job openings and quits - meaning job seekers have their pick of the litter," the report says.

