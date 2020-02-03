Society

Save your money: Island in Texas selling for less than $25M

ROCKPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking to buy some ocean front property? How about an entire island?

An island in Texas has been listed for just south of $25 million.

Traylor Island, an iconic landmark in Texas, is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast who enjoys boating and fishing.

The island serves as the northern border of Estes Flats, which is near Rockport and Aransas Pass. That's around 200 miles southwest of Houston.

It's known for world-class hunting, fishing, and bird watching, according to the listing on HAR.com.
