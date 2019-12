GREG COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate is now back in custody after escaping from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office South Jail facility on Thursday.Jace Martin Laws, 34, was captured on Friday after authorities say he carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, and escaped through the Gregg County Courthouse.Laws was being held in jail after being sentenced to 70 years in prison on two counts of assault on a police officer.