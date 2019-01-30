Texas inmate to be executed for Houston officer's death

This will be the nation's first execution of 2019.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who killed a Houston police officer will be executed Wednesday night in Huntsville.

Robert Jennings, 61, was sentenced to death for the 1988 murder of Houston Vice Officer Elston Howard at an adult bookstore. Officer Elston was arresting a store clerk at the time for operating a pornographic video arcade without a permit when Jennings shot the officer twice in the head. Jennings entered the store with the intent to rob it.

There will be several uniformed officers at tonight's execution at 6 p.m. This will be the nation's first execution of 2019.
