Approaching storm may be a 'trial run,' says Harris Co.'s flood control chief

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner, who helps guide southeast Texas during severe weather events, spoke with Eyewitness News ahead of Tropical Depression No. 8's forecast landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Lindner said people shouldn't be overly worried about the system right now. He stressed with tropical systems, things can change quickly. You should be checking in often for updates.

"This is kind of a trial run. We're starting to get into what we call the heart of the hurricane season: August and September," said Lindner. "We are expecting a fairly active hurricane season. This is the time of the year where you really need to be paying attention."

Lindner said, as of late Thursday morning, several forecast models keep the heaviest rains to our south.

"This isn't an Imelda or anything close to a Harvey," said Lindner. "I still think we have a lot of folks in this area that anytime you say tropical anything ... they get a little nervous."

SEE ALSO: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.



More TOP STORIES News