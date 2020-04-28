Coronavirus

COVID-19 Houston: Mayor Turner to address needs of homeless

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to address the needs of Houston's homeless population as the city inches closer to 4,000 positive cases.

Turner will be holding his daily briefing on the city's COVID-19 response efforts at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the briefing live in this post.

On Monday, Turner reported 74 new COVID-19 cases in the city, bringing the total to 3,358.

Minutes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced new steps in his plan to slowly reopen Texas, Turner reminded Houstonians that the virus "is still out there."

Abbott said the executive 'stay-at-home' order will be allowed to expire as scheduled this Thursday and said restaurants, movie theaters, malls and other businesses will be allowed to open the following day.
Gov. Abbott announces next steps today to reopen Texas

"Let me just say that it is my hope that with the measures that are being put in place that our numbers will not spike," said Turner on Monday. "That is my hope. I fully understand the need to reopen the economy. It's my hope that the 'opening up' he is proposing will work. We also want to make sure our health care needs are not hurt at the same time."

Turner has emphasized the importance of keeping the homeless population safe during the pandemic in the past. On April 15, Turner introduced a new initiative to help homeless shelters across the city improve social distancing.

More TOP STORIES News