ABC13 Game of the Week recap: Katy's go-ahead TD vs. Atascocita headlines Week 2 across Houston area

Eyewitness Sports called Katy vs. Atascocita the true game of the week across Houston, and it was a spot-on statement. See what happened down to the wire in that matchup.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness Sports' Game of the Week for the second week of the 2022 high school football season across Houston did not disappoint.

We break down the thriller between two of the area's top programs, as well as games featured on ABC13 sportscasts.

Game of the Week: Katy 35, Atascocita 28

The Game of the Week certainly lived up to the billing.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle rank Katy No. 2 and Atascocita No. 4 in the Houston area.

The back-and-forth contest was tied at 28 when Mississippi State-commit Seth Davis scored for the Tigers with 1:01 to play and gave Katy a 35-28 lead.

The Tigers held on for the win and improved to 2-0.

Tompkins 38, Bridgeland 14

Tompkins also improved to 2-0 and will open district against Katy on Saturday night.

The Falcons shook off a slow start and took a 23-0 lead at halftime. Tompkins went on to beat Bridgeland, 38-14.

Tompkins quarterback Chris Gilbert Jr. passed and ran for over 100 yards each and added two rushing touchdowns.

'Battle Line on 59' rivalry: New Caney 49, Porter 0

New Caney remained undefeated with a 49-0 win over rivals Porter.

Kedrick Reescano turned in the play of the year so far this season when he was hit, spun and scored.

Reescano added three touchdowns against Porter to his five from the previous week vs. Montgomery.

Westfield 51, Hightower 29

Another of the top players in Houston, Westfield QB PJ Hatter, added four passing touchdowns and one rushing score in the Mustangs win against Hightower on Friday night. Hatter threw six touchdowns in the season opener the previous week.

Westfield and North Shore face off in a battle of the unbeaten on Friday, Sept. 9, for ABC13's Game of the Week.

Dekaney 41, Strake Jesuit 38

Dekaney QB Rechuuk Hines threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful strike to Texas-commit Jonah Wilson.

The Wildcats beat Strake Jesuit, 41-38.

Dekaney faces Humble next week, is idle the week after, and then match up with Westfield on Sept. 30.

Klein Forest 24, Humble 17

Klein Forest remains undefeated after beating Humble. Jelani Watkins, who is a state champion in 200 meters and 4x200 in track, scored to put the Golden Eagles up 10-0.

University of Houston-commit Parker Jenkins broke a 17-17 tie with a 95-yard kick return.

Lake Creek 54, Elkins 42

Lake Creek improved to 2-0 with a 54-42 win over Elkins.

Quarterback Cade Tessier scored four total touchdowns for Lake Creek. He also ran and threw for over 100 yards in the Lions' win.

Sophomore Ty Ty Byars rushed for 325 yards on 32 carries and also scored two touchdowns.

Madison 40, Yates 6

Madison claimed victory on Friday night in this year's edition of the Southside Classic.

Marlins running back Chase "The Ticket" DeVaughn is worth the price of admission. DeVaughn has a 3.6 GPA and broke the school rushing record last year.

DeVaughn scored twice in the Madison victory. The Marlins face Ball High School in Week 3.

