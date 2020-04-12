Coronavirus

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended his Disaster Declaration on Sunday for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally issued on March 13, the declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as they mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," said Abbott. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."

It wasn't immediately expressed how long the declaration has been extended to.

