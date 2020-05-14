coronavirus texas

Texas gas prices increase for the first time in 2 months

Gas prices are finally seeing a jump after weeks at historically low numbers.

On Thursday, AAA reports the statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That's four cents more compared to this day last week, but an astonishing $1.03 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Data from AAA shows drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.73, while McAllen has the lowest average prices at $1.40

As for Houston, Thursday's average is $1.56 per gallon, about $1.05 less compared to this day last year.

The Galveston/Texas City area has similar prices at an average of $1.59 per gallon.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $1.87, which is six cents more than this day last week and 99 cents less than this day last year.

AAA says the increase in prices is due to more and more people returning to work. As stay-at-home restrictions ease, the demand for gasoline is on the rise.

U.S. Gasoline demand increased to around 7.4 million barrels per day, according to the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, up from the nearly 6.7 million barrels per day the week prior.

The EIA also reports refinery utilization is down to 72% in the Gulf Coast region last week from 75% the week prior.

Across the country, refinery utilization is down slightly week-over-week registering at 68%.

