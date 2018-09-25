Texas football coach saves woman stuck in flood waters

A high school coach is being hailed a hero after he risked his life to save a woman stuck in a flooded car.The woman's car overturned in flood waters last weekend, and coach Danny Dearman immediately jumped into action.Dearman and another man broke the car window, pulled the woman out, and then carried her to safety."I put her on my back and I started walking. The whole time she was saying, 'God bless you,'" Dearman said.One of Dearman's family members posted the video online, and it quickly went viral.The coach says his only concern was recovering the woman.