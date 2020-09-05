Weather

Central Texas streets turn to rivers after 7 inches of rainfall in 24 hours

BUDA, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy rainfall clogged residential streets and left a mess Friday in at least one central Texas town.

Video taken in Buda, Texas, outside of Austin, showed high water covering a neighorhood road.

"Our street is now a river," a woman was heard saying on the video.

Nearly 7 inches of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Central Texas, breaking a drought that's gripped part of the state.

Lightning strikes in the city of Buda caused fires that burned at least three homes in the area, according to KVUE-TV.

The rains were the result of an upper-level low-pressure system that pushed through the region. More rain was expected before hot and dry weather returns in time for Labor Day.

SEE ALSO: Chance of storms for Houston ahead of Labor Day
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasfloodingtexas newstexasrainflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death in front yard after argument erupts
Hurricane victims can still evacuate more than a week later
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Beltway 8
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Grand Parkway in Spring
Man shot in the head during road rage shooting
2nd fountain overflows with soap suds this week after prank
Deshaun Watson to sign $177 million extension with Texans
Show More
Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas
Police rescue people in burning apartment
Firefighter attacked while responding to gas station incident
3 people shot after being told they weren't allowed at apartment
Beirut explosion: More signs of life detected under rubble
More TOP STORIES News