Central Texas streets turn to rivers after 7 inches of rainfall in 24 hours

BUDA, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy rainfall clogged residential streets and left a mess Friday in at least one central Texas town.
Video taken in Buda, Texas, outside of Austin, showed high water covering a neighorhood road.
"Our street is now a river," a woman was heard saying on the video.
Nearly 7 inches of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Central Texas, breaking a drought that's gripped part of the state.
Lightning strikes in the city of Buda caused fires that burned at least three homes in the area, according to KVUE-TV.
The rains were the result of an upper-level low-pressure system that pushed through the region. More rain was expected before hot and dry weather returns in time for Labor Day.
