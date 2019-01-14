Texas father charged in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

Brandon Edwards, 35, was arrested by police, who say he allegedly stabbed his son Bryson.

DALLAS, Texas --
A man accused of fatally stabbing his 3-year-old son has been charged with capital murder.

Brandon Edwards, 35, was arrested by police, who say he allegedly stabbed his son Bryson.

Edwards' neighbor, Kejuan Mathis, told KTVT he walked out Saturday night and saw Edwards hanging from the second story window of his apartment.

"He kept saying all this weird stuff. 'I want to kill him. I'm gonna kill him. I'm going to kill him,'" Mathis said of that day.

According to police, when they arrived they found Bryson had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Dallas police also say Edwards allegedly stabbed Bryson's mother, but she was able to escape with her 7-year-old daughter before calling 911. The woman and daughter are expected to be fine.

Edwards' bond has been set to $1.75 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingchild stabbingchild killedmurdertexas newsDallas
Top Stories
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Chilly weather awaits Houston Marathon runners
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
Government shutdown timeline: What happens next
Show More
Houston deli offers behemoth 10-inch sandwich
Man shot in front of thousands on FB Live speaks out
New scholarship helps students who withdrew after Harvey
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday at IAH
Man charged for chasing teen who allegedly caused deadly wreck
More News