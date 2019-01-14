Texas father charged in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old son

DALLAS, Texas --A man accused of fatally stabbing his 3-year-old son has been charged with capital murder.
Brandon Edwards, 35, was arrested by police, who say he allegedly stabbed his son Bryson.
Edwards' neighbor, Kejuan Mathis, told KTVT he walked out Saturday night and saw Edwards hanging from the second story window of his apartment.
"He kept saying all this weird stuff. 'I want to kill him. I'm gonna kill him. I'm going to kill him,'" Mathis said of that day.
According to police, when they arrived they found Bryson had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Dallas police also say Edwards allegedly stabbed Bryson's mother, but she was able to escape with her 7-year-old daughter before calling 911. The woman and daughter are expected to be fine.
Edwards' bond has been set to $1.75 million.