Texas Equusearch on verge of bankruptcy amid heavy caseload

Texas Equusearch worried as organization's funds begin to run out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He's the face we see on TV often delivering heartbreaking news. Tim Miller, director of nonprofit Texas Equusearch, has seen plenty of tears and it never gets easy.

"We lose sleep at night, we dread the next call that comes," he said.

Just this week, the body believed to be 69-year-old Alex Medina was found in a manhole and the next day, the body of 69-year-old Alexander Dao was found in the back of a car. Both incidents were believed to be accidental.

"I have some tough emotional days. I'm not embarrassed to say this, I've had to call my therapist and say we need to talk for a little bit," he said.

Volunteers struggle emotionally, but also financially. It takes a lot of hours and money to do the work they do.

"We got one lady whose disabled and she gets $250 a week. Plus with three other chapters across the nation and each getting more calls than ever before," Miller says.

He said they're not only in dire need of funds, but longtime volunteers are getting older and they need more people to step in.

"With this social media out here now, we have families all over country that are calling us," said Miller.

On Saturday, Jackie's Brickhouse in Kemah will host an annual fundraiser for Texas Equusearch with fish fry plates, live music and a silent auction.

"If it wasn't for Jackie's and their support and the community around here, our doors would not be open," he said.

Miller is hopeful the money raised over the weekend will be enough to help them continue doing the work they do, no matter how painful it may be.

