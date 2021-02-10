Man reported missing in Houston Ship Channel last seen Feb. 5

Cody Hansen was last seen on Friday, Feb. 5. According to EquuSearch's Facebook post, they suspect Hansen may have drowned after falling into the Houston Ship Channel between Baytown and La Porte.
Hansen was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket. Hansen is said to have a tattoo of a surfer riding a wave on the left side of his chest. He is described to have a beard and red hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.