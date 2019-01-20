Texas EquuSearch seek help finding missing Harris County man with dementia symptoms

Mahabir Paul, 71, was last seen Friday, Jan. 18, in Harris County.

Texas EquuSearch is searching for an elderly man they say suffers from diabetes and has been displaying symptoms of dementia.

He was driving a 2013 black KIA Forte LX, a 4-door sedan with Texas license plate HGL8304.

He was driving a 2013 black KIA Forte LX, a 4-door sedan with Texas license plate HGL8304.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Paul was last seen wearing a black hat, maroon-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes with white tips.

He is also bald on the top of his head, but has gray hair on the sides, Texas EquuSearch said.

Anyone with information on Paul's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-4727 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
