Texas EquuSearch joins police in finding missing Dickinson woman

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch has joined Dickinson police in finding a 50-year-old woman who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

Susan Paight was last seen in Dickinson on Feb. 8.

Officials said she was driving a 2005 black Toyota Scion with Texas license plates. The vehicle has several Houston Texans bumper stickers on the back and side windows.

Paight has an external morphine pump and a colostomy. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing, police said.

According to officials, she has straight, blonde hair and is missing all of her teeth. She also has a number of tattoos, including one of a rose on one of her ankles and the letter "T" on her chest.

Officials said Paight is in desperate need of her medication.

Authorities urge anyone who has seen Paight to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dickinsonmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio quarantined patient
UH School of Medicine can begin recruiting students
LIVE: 'Significant update' expected in search for missing girl
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
Show More
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
New trampoline design features no springs
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
Accused flasher fleeing from police hit and killed on East Fwy
Teen catches 7-foot, 190-pound alligator gar in Ft. Bend Co.
More TOP STORIES News