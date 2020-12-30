Health & Fitness

Texas elected officials to receive COVID-19 vaccination

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas and local elected officials, representing some of the state's communities hardest hit by the virus, are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

It will take place at 10 a.m. at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

The event can be live streamed in the video player above. It is also being streamed on our free apps on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Some of those elected officials include State Senator Borris Miles, State Representative Senfronia Thompson, and others.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to join the elected officials and health experts in a press conference, following the vaccinations.

As thousands of health workers and first responders continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there's a growing desire to understand how the rest of the public may finally get vaccinated.

They will discuss new information regarding vaccine safety, who is currently eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine, and the importance of choosing to get vaccinated.

SEE RELATED STORY: Memorial Hermann moves to 2nd phase in COVID-19 vaccinations this week
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccineshealthsylvester turnercoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalsdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead after attempts to get suspect to surrender in standoff
Woman who stabbed husband 193 times set to leave prison
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
Last storm of 2020 brings storms Wednesday and Thursday
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Man took ex's son out of bath in Spring kidnapping, police say
Show More
Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
How did TX lawmakers vote on increasing stimulus checks?
Black man falsely jailed sues over use of facial recognition tech
400 people have been murdered in Houston in 2020
Tips to consider before committing to a home warranty
More TOP STORIES News