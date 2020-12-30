Texas elected officials to receive COVID-19 vaccination

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas and local elected officials, representing some of the state's communities hardest hit by the virus, are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.It will take place at 10 a.m. at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.The event can be live streamed in the video player above. It is also being streamed on our free apps on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.Some of those elected officials include State Senator Borris Miles, State Representative Senfronia Thompson, and others.Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to join the elected officials and health experts in a press conference, following the vaccinations.As thousands of health workers and first responders continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there's a growing desire to understand how the rest of the public may finally get vaccinated.They will discuss new information regarding vaccine safety, who is currently eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine, and the importance of choosing to get vaccinated.