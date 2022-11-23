Texas leaders push to make ethnic studies part of school curriculum and count for graduation credit

State representative, Christina Morales, believes it's important that the curriculum taught in schools reflects today's diverse population in Texas.

Sergio Lira is one of several Houston leaders that recently teamed up with state representative Christina Morales, who's pushing a bill requiring all Texas public schools to offer ethnic studies that will count for graduation credit.

For Lira, who is president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, it's something that's long overdue.

"We should be proactive and make sure that this ethnic studies, African American studies, Asian studies is not excluded, but included, and by making it a requirement, it'll be part of the state curriculum forever," Lira, said.

It's a sentiment other Chicano activists in Houston champion.

Under the Texas public school system, some offer courses like Mexican American or African American studies, but as an elective, and it doesn't count toward a high school graduation credit.

State representative Morales is hoping to change that and make ethnic studies an option to an already established history curriculum. On top of that, she's hoping it'll count towards the graduation requirement.

"We want to make sure that more students have access to this important history of folks who look like them, have names like them, so that it can empower these young students," Morales said.

Morales believes it's important that the curriculum reflects Texas's diverse population.

"Our state and our nation was built on the backs of so many people from so many different backgrounds and we have to make sure that our history reflects everyone," Morales said.

Even though a similar measure to HB45 didn't pass in 2021, this year, she's optimistic, working to gain bipartisan support.

"It's so important that folks don't feel left out, and this bill makes sure that everyone is included in our history, because everyone crated our history, let's not forget that," Morales said.

