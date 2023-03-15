Rumors about HISD takeover have been looming for weeks, sparking concerns for some. But others don't think the state intervention, if it happens, would be a bad thing.

TEA to announce direction it will take in HISD takeover on Wednesday: 'The decision has been made'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has confirmed the Texas Education Agency will put rumors to rest on Wednesday. Commissioner Mike Morath will announce what they plan to do with the Houston Independent School District, as the possibility of an impending state takeover has been looming for weeks.

Houston-area legislators will meet personally with the TEA commissioner in Austin Wednesday morning. He will let them know the state's plans for the district before a public announcement impacting 187,000 students and their families.

Speaking of a complete takeover, Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, said, "I believe the decision has been made, and they are determined to do this."

He joined several state officials, Houston-area leaders, and community members who have openly opposed a state takeover of HISD. Despite improvement, past failures at Wheatley High School and at the board level paved the way for the TEA to consider removing the board of trustees, replacing Superintendent Millard House II, and closing Wheatley down. The commissioner could announce action on none, or any combination of those options.

Rep. Reynolds says he believes the decision will boil down to politics.

"I believe that they want to charterize many of these schools in HISD," Reynolds said. "And there is a great push toward vouchers and other things that gut public schools. So, this is the ugly side of politics that I despise."

Current trustee Kendall Baker said he isn't convinced that the state intervention would be a bad thing.

"Let's look at the positive side of it," Baker said. "Wait and see what happens. What has occurred in the past has got us in a little trouble. Now, the commissioner has the green light to come in and check. He has my full support in whatever happens."

Baker and the other trustees would lose their decision-making power in HISD if Commissioner Morath appoints a new board of managers that would be accountable to him, instead of local voters.

"The hope is that if it happens, they'll take over, rectify what they want, and then give it back. And they'll give it back to the sitting trustees," Baker said.

State law doesn't set a timeline for how long a takeover could last. That only adds to the uncertainty Reynolds called unsettling for the state's largest and most diverse school district.

"Continue to stay engaged. Continue to pour everything into those students, because they're going to need it," Reynolds said in a message for people invested in public education.

