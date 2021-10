Houston's post-pandemic economy slowly creeping back, new study says

HOUSTON, Texas -- While COVID-19 cases are alarmingly surging in Texas , here in Houston, businesses are slowly returning to a new normal (for now). So, just how well is the Bayou City recovering economically from the pandemic, compared to other big-city counterparts around the United States and in Texas?So-so, according to a revealing new report.A new list , published July 29 by financial advice website SmartAsset, ranks the U.S. cities with the strongest economic recoveries from the pandemic.