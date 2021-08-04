economy

Houston's post-pandemic economy slowly creeping back, new study says

Business is booming in Houston's East End and here's why

HOUSTON, Texas -- While COVID-19 cases are alarmingly surging in Texas, here in Houston, businesses are slowly returning to a new normal (for now). So, just how well is the Bayou City recovering economically from the pandemic, compared to other big-city counterparts around the United States and in Texas?

So-so, according to a revealing new report.

A new list, published July 29 by financial advice website SmartAsset, ranks the U.S. cities with the strongest economic recoveries from the pandemic.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
