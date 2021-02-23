1.4 million vaccines to arrive at Texas sites this week, Texas DSHS says

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive at vaccination sites this week.
This comes a week after a winter freeze paralyzed the state, left millions without power and caused delays in vaccine shipments.
Even with the winter storm, the DSHS added that providers have administered a total of 4.5 million doses of vaccines. Of those doses, 3.1 million people got the first dose and 1.4 million people are now fully vaccinated with both doses.
DSHS also assured that all of this week's vaccines for the federally supported sites in Houston and north Texas have arrived.
The department's associate commissioner said the FDA is scheduled to meet later this week to make recommendations on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
"By this weekend, we could have a third vaccine authorized in the United States, and this would be another huge development in speeding up our vaccination efforts," DSHS associate commissioner Imelda Garcia said.
