Families of Uvalde school shooting victims to testify at public safety commission meeting Thursday

The top Texas Ranger, Chance Collins, apparently retired in September, in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. Gov. Abbott claims he knows nothing about it.

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- The head of Texas DPS, Steve McCraw, will be sharing an update Thursday into the investigation of the police response to the school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

McCraw will likely come face-to-face with family members of some of the victims, according to CNN.

It is happening as ABC13 is learning the chief of the Texas Rangers apparently retired in September. A spokesperson for DPS confirmed Chance Collins stepped down a few weeks ago.

It's unclear if this move had anything to do with the investigation into Uvalde.

Then also just last week, DPS Sgt. Juan Maldonado was fired after an investigation.

According to the Texas Tribune, Maldonado was one of the first state troopers to arrive on the scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbot was questioned about the timing of the Texas Ranger chief's retirement.

"I have no information about it whatsoever. I've never spoken to him. I have no idea what he's talking about," Abbott said.

"You do know him, right? You work with him professionally as head of the Texas Rangers. Did he have any involvement in the Uvalde investigation?" a reporter asked Abbott.

"So, truly, I have no idea," he responded.

"So, he wasn't told to leave? Do you know how key he was in the investigation?" the reporter fired back.

"I don't have any recollection of ever talking to him, to be honest," he said.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in Austin.

