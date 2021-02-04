Texas panel looking at latest steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

With a new month underway in the state's efforts to vaccinate Texans for COVID-19, Texas Department of State Health Services and the chair of a vaccine allocation panel are set to give an update Thursday.According to the department's vaccination dashboard, more than 2 million eligible Texans have been given at least a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Of those, more than 561,000 people have been fully vaccinated.The key update comes in the midst of two developments in the fight against the pandemic.CVS and other national pharmacy retailers are set to rollout in-store vaccinations. CVS in particular is will begin distributing 38,000 shots across 70 Texas locations, including those in Houston, beginning Feb. 11.The other ongoing development is the emergence of coronavirus variants in Texas. Questions have risen on whether the current slate of approved vaccines can protect against the variants, which some have been reported as more contagious.